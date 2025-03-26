Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $105.75

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.75.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE OMC opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.81. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Omnicom Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

