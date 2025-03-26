Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $9.20

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Pyxis Oncology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.