Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $9.20

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 208,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

