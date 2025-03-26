Brokerages Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) PT at $14.86

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 335,966 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 717,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 149,648 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,519,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 173,409 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

