Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$152.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.40.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$151.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.32. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$126.25 and a 1-year high of C$169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

