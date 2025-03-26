Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – March 24th

Get alerts:

Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and related products. These equities are subject to market dynamics and regulatory influences, reflecting both the industry’s growth potential and the evolving legal landscape surrounding cannabis. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.67. 12,983,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,023,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $625.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. Tilray has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. 87,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.11.

