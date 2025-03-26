Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

