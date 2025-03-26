Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.75. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

