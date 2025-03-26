Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 308,883 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chatham Lodging Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.