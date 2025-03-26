Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

CLDT opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,804 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 308,883 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.