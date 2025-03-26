Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $132.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $132.62 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,545,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

