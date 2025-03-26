CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on DNTL. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNTL

dentalcorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at dentalcorp

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.39.

In other dentalcorp news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf bought 10,000 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

dentalcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.