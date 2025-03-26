Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 2,573 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

