Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $251,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,672,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 313,797 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Oscar Health stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

