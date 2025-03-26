Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $251,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,672,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 313,797 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oscar Health Trading Up 1.4 %
Oscar Health stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health
Oscar Health Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oscar Health
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.