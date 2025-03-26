Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $254,000 in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Palomar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $136.90.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $441,436.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,244.96. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $91,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,107.68. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,340 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.