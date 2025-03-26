Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $235,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $11,718,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 56.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 526,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 190,195 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

