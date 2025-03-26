Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $253,000 Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,599,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,568,000 after buying an additional 1,096,560 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 782,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 637,587 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 447,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 392,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,146,000 after acquiring an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UE opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

