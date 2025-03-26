Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 2,321 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 172,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,376 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCII stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $86.23 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

