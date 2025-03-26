Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 9,448 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 367,608 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,479,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

