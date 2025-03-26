Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,111 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

DINO opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.13.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.