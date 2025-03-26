Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $234,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,053 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,450 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Yelp by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 123,880 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 105,078 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 213,958 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

