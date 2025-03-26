Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $248,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $203.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

