Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $281,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE DEI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

