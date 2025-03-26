Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

