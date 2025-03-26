Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $176.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average is $192.31. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total transaction of $212,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,093,223.85. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,789 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

