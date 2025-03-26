Citigroup Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $51.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,431,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

