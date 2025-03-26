Citigroup Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $13.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Flywire has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flywire by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 711,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 101,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

