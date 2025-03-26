Citigroup Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $78.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

