Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,417 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.46 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

