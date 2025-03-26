CL King Begins Coverage on PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

Research analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PHIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PHIN opened at $45.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.38. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts expect that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,810,000 after purchasing an additional 535,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,928,000 after buying an additional 458,650 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,261,000 after buying an additional 342,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

