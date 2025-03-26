Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.62. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 25.67.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis acquired 24,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Mack acquired 25,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,754,135.78. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,115 shares of company stock valued at $547,930 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

