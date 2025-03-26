Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,718 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $715,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 1.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

