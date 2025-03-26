Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSM opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

See Also

