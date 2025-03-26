Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 183,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Insider Activity at Grail

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,304. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,461,797.60. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436 in the last three months.

Grail Stock Performance

GRAL opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Grail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Grail Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

