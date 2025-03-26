Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 603 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

