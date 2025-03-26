Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.38% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $933.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.62. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

