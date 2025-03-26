Comparing Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) & PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gran Tierra Energy and PetroQuest Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gran Tierra Energy $621.85 million 0.28 -$6.29 million $0.16 30.75 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Gran Tierra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

