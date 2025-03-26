Contrasting Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and Hays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 2 1 0 0 1.33 Hays 0 0 0 1 4.00

Carlyle Secured Lending presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Hays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Hays”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $99.28 million 8.56 $92.28 million $1.62 10.30 Hays $8.75 billion 0.18 -$6.17 million N/A N/A

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hays.

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 40.69% 12.60% 5.77% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Hays on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.