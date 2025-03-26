Contrasting Lithium Argentina (LAR) and Its Competitors

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lithium Argentina to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Argentina and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Argentina Competitors 1262 2709 3198 145 2.30

Lithium Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.84%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s peers have a beta of 0.43, meaning that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion -25.44 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -16.77

Lithium Argentina’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Argentina Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

