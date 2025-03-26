Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 17,596 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 327.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

