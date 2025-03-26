Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Azenta worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Azenta by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 758,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Azenta by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $63.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

