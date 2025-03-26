Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,422 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,526.40. The trade was a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

