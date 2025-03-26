Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

