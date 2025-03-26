Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,085,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 912,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,640 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,699,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 748.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 141,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 124,461 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $179.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

