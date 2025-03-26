Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 74,718 Shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,718 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 115,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPB opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

