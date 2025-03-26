Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 919 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $52,434.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,845,281.32. The trade was a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $47,190.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,153.92. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $7,159,763. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 551.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

