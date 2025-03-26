Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 353,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 42,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

