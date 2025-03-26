Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Costamare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 242,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 157.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Costamare by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 11.0% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 31,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.28. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 18.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Costamare Company Profile

