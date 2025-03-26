Critical Contrast: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 7.78% 9.83% 6.60% Everspin Technologies 2.85% 2.74% 2.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 3 7 13 0 2.43 Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.87, suggesting a potential upside of 159.36%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.76%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Everspin Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $399.21 million 1.43 $39.97 million $0.15 22.80 Everspin Technologies $50.40 million 2.26 $9.05 million $0.02 257.50

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Shoals Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everspin Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Everspin Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

