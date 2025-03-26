Critical Review: Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) versus NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) and NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Get Kaya alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaya and NewAmsterdam Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $200,000.00 4.43 $1.61 million ($0.08) -0.50 NewAmsterdam Pharma $45.56 million 56.42 -$176.94 million ($2.60) -9.00

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NewAmsterdam Pharma. NewAmsterdam Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya N/A -9.79% -1,143.19% NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kaya and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Kaya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kaya has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and NewAmsterdam Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00 NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 85.11%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

NewAmsterdam Pharma beats Kaya on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.