Critical Survey: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Free Report) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Nextdoor -53.23% -19.42% -16.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Nextdoor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nextdoor $247.28 million 2.64 -$147.76 million ($0.25) -6.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nextdoor.

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eventure Interactive and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nextdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Nextdoor has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Given Nextdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

