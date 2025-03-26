Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Position Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,416 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 140,013 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $490.88 million, a P/E ratio of -299.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

